Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock valued at $862,736. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

