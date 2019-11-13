Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,760. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.