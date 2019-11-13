Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Carroll Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CROL) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91, approximately 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Carroll Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROL)

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carroll Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carroll Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.