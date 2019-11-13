Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

CSTL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

