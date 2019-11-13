Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

