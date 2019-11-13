Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

American Express stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.