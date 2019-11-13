Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.
American Express stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.
In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
