Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,600 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

SFBS stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001 and have sold 28,000 shares valued at $959,510. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

