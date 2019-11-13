Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSG Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.68.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

