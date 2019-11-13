Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,467 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 150.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

CVNA stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 2.20. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $904,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,759.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $1,073,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,087,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.