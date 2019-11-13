Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.