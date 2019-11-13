CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) Trading 2.6% Higher

CBA Florida Inc (OTCMKTS:CBAI)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 279,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 640,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI)

CBA Florida, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

