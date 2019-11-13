Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FUN. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.