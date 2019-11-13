CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Up 6.3%

CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, approximately 4,268 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

About CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; and distribution and sale of cement.

