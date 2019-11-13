Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,123,000 after purchasing an additional 80,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 195,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

