Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 19,375 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

