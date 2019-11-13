Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

