Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDW. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 651.9% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 207,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:KLDW opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

