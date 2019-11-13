Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,667,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,341,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.