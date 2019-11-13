Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

VIG stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $121.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

