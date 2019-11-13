Cetera Advisors LLC Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 198,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after buying an additional 142,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,972,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

