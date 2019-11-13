Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

