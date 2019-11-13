Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

