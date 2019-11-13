Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 46,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

