Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $104.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

