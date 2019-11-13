Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $274.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.57.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $9,915,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.68 and its 200-day moving average is $274.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.