Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.33. 753,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.