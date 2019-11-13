Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 3.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $57,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 409,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

