Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 20,300 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $419,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of BUD opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

