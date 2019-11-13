Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

