Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,507. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,850. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.