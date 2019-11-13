Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 7.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,076,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,850. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

