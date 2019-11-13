Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

