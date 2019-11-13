China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,778. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

