China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 93.2% in October

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

