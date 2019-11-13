Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%.

CDXC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Several analysts have commented on CDXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

