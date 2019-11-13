CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Trading Down 2.8%

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 240,770 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 412,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CIELO S A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.