Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Cinemark worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,090,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

