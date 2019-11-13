Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 381,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

