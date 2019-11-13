Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,979,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,281. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.