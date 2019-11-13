Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.99. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 45,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

