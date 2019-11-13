Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE CLR traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.06. The company had a trading volume of 135,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. Clearwater Seafoods has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.17. The stock has a market cap of $322.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

