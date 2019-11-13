Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 409,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN.A traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 73,856 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

