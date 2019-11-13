Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,707 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Facebook stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.44. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $22,606,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

