Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,706. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.47.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

