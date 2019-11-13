Close Asset Management Ltd Has $134.82 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,952 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 11.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $134,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after acquiring an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $291.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.66. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

