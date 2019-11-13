Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $706,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,463. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

