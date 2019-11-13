Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 145 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 23,224.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,029,000 after buying an additional 5,665,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8,873.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,728,000 after buying an additional 1,332,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.21. 22,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

