CNA Financial Corp Buys 17,422 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,135,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,684. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

