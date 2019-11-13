CNA Financial Corp Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 59.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,205,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.90.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. 483,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,652. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

