CNA Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAIR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237,837 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the third quarter worth $16,026,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the third quarter worth $1,261,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the third quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

WAIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

